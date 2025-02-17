Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSAN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cosan in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Cosan Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

Cosan stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.44. 1,488,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,403. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cosan has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Naman Capital Ltda bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 214,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

