Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
CDEFF stock remained flat at C$11.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.15. Credito Emiliano has a 52-week low of C$11.08 and a 52-week high of C$11.19.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
