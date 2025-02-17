Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

CDEFF stock remained flat at C$11.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.15. Credito Emiliano has a 52-week low of C$11.08 and a 52-week high of C$11.19.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.