Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 947,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.4 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRECF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.37. 10,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

