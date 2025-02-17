Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 947,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.4 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CRECF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.37. 10,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.77.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
