Critical Review: Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) versus Its Rivals

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Acadian Asset Management to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadian Asset Management 16.81% 1,000.27% 18.11% Acadian Asset Management Competitors 9.90% 125.48% 6.94%

Dividends

Acadian Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acadian Asset Management pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 47.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadian Asset Management’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acadian Asset Management and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acadian Asset Management $505.60 million $65.80 million 11.47 Acadian Asset Management Competitors $2.34 billion $310.68 million 18.23

Acadian Asset Management’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Acadian Asset Management. Acadian Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acadian Asset Management and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadian Asset Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Acadian Asset Management Competitors 861 4132 4237 162 2.39

Acadian Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Acadian Asset Management’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acadian Asset Management has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Acadian Asset Management competitors beat Acadian Asset Management on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

