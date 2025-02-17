CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 181.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $451.74 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $454.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

