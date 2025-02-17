Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,905 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,803,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $357.43 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $266.99 and a 1 year high of $358.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

