Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.18 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $595.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

