Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,541,000 after buying an additional 353,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.18.

Shares of PH opened at $700.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

