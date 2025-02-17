Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 696 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,261,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

