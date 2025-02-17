Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 7,830 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 154.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 559.3% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 50,979 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $777,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

