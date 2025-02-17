CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112,386 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.16.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

