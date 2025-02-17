Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.12.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.