Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 46,784 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

BATS IEFA opened at $75.99 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.