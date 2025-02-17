Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 46,784 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

BATS IEFA opened at $75.99 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

