Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,882,859,000 after buying an additional 1,108,150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 765,994 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 643,634 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,283,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,434,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.