Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 14,152 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,487,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,156,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

