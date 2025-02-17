D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,106,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

