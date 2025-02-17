DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 155,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 54,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VCSH opened at $78.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.