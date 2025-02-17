DDD Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,651 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Ciena worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,290,000 after acquiring an additional 108,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,439,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $57,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $89.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,137,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,618,161.34. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $311,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,194,102.73. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,620. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.