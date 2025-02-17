DDD Partners LLC Sells 14,780 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,398,119.22. This represents a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This trade represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,933 shares of company stock valued at $88,283,752. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $187.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $236.33.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

