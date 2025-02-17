Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 822,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,933,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Destiny Tech100

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DXYZ traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $50.56. 467,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,339. Destiny Tech100 has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

