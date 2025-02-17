Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,464,800 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,562,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 261.6 days.

Diageo Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322. Diageo has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

