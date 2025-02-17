Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,464,800 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,562,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 261.6 days.
Diageo Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322. Diageo has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21.
About Diageo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.