Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,322 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Digital Realty Trust worth $700,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $164.06 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.