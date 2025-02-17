Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Cut by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.6% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 1,125,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.