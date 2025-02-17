Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of FAS stock opened at $181.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.56. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $91.66 and a 52 week high of $187.15.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

