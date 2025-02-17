Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE D opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

