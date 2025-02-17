DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 28th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.