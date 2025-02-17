Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,934,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 487,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $175.71 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

