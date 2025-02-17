Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $309.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.70. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.20.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

