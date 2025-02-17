Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
EVM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,104. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $9.81.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
