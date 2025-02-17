Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

EVM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,104. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

