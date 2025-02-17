Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.95.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Educational Development by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 37,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.