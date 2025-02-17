Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Up 14.8% in January

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,884.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,504.74. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $18,637,562. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Elastic by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $4.38 on Monday, hitting $113.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

