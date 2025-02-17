Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – February 17th

Tesla, Baidu, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly traded companies that are involved in the design, manufacturing, or selling of electric vehicles (EVs) and related technologies. Investing in these stocks grants the shareholder ownership in companies that are poised to benefit from the growing trend towards electric transportation and advancements in renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $355.84. The stock had a trading volume of 68,000,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average of $308.78. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,589,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. Baidu has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,856,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,819,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

See Also