Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $262.12 Million

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Elixir deUSD has a market capitalization of $262.12 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elixir deUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,925.63 or 0.99848768 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,448.29 or 0.99351906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Elixir deUSD

Elixir deUSD launched on June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 262,160,299 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Buying and Selling Elixir deUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 262,360,498.99. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 1.00022053 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $868,917.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir deUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elixir deUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

