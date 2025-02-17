Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,803.36. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $373.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.09 and a 200 day moving average of $339.06. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.06 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

