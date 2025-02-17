Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 175 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $612.68 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $600.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.29. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

