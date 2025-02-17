Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $8,413,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 964,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,063 shares during the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.37%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.