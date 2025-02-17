Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PAWZ stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

