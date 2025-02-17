Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 294,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $77.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

