Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 237 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 576,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $95.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

