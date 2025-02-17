Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

