Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,159,566 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,531,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 21.78% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $653,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,415.4% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 626,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 608,491 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,310,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

