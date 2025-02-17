Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,926 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $124,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 216,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

