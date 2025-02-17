Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 2.40% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,740,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.