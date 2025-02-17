Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 631 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of Netflix worth $193,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $929.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $806.53. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

