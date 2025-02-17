Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2,357.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693,222 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $111,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

