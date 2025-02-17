Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,135,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 3.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.11% of Enbridge worth $1,025,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 5.1 %

ENB stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

