Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Endesa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ELEZY stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Endesa has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Endesa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

