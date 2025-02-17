Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $289.04 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.51. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

