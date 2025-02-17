EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,875 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 80.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 32.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

