EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 38.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,822 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $562,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

